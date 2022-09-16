Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,744 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

