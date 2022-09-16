Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $186,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average is $199.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

