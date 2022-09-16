First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

