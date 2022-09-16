Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

