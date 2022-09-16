Kalos Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 361,847 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 308,313 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,316,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,469,977.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,955,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,469,977.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,378,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Up 4.0 %

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

