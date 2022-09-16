Kalos Management Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.