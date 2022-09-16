Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 270,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 219,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 804,180 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.14. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Insider Transactions at Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

