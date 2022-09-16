Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,749,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 447,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 283,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MultiPlan news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

