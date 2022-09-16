Kalos Management Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 160,245 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 180,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.