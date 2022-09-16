Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

SCHG stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

