Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $570,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

