Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 22.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

