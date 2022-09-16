Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $328.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

