Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 4,156 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

