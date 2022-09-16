15,944 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.