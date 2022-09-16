Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DELL opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.