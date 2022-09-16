Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $472.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $804.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

