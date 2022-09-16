Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

CSCO stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

