Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,599,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

