Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 5,244,814 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.95% of Williams Companies worth $1,199,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

