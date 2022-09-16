Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $338.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.48.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

