Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.