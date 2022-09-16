Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of META opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $373.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

