Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,544,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
