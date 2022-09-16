Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.88 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.