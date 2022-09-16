Kalos Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

