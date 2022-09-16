Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.