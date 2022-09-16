Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Equinix by 126.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 233.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.7 %

EQIX opened at $616.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $665.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $873.77.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.