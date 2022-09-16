J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BIV stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

