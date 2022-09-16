Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 27,500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Celanese were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $45,597,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

