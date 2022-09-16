Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $117,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

