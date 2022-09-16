Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 800 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bill.com by 17.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 245.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

