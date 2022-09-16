Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,411 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

