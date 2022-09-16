State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in State Street were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE STT opened at $71.40 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.