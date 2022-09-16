Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 3,700 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $151,111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.