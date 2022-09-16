Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $431,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $126.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

