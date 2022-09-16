Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after buying an additional 129,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.8 %

WTRG opened at $45.68 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

