Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 54.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Shares of PSA opened at $313.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

