Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sempra were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

