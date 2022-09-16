Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

