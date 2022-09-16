Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

