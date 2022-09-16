Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $62,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $99.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

