Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 9,229 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,647,000 after purchasing an additional 198,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.