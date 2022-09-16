Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 560 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roku by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $350.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

