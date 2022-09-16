Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $76,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

