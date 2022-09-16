1,201 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

