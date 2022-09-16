Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys Shares of 3,601 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.