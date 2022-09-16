Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $89,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 39.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:MMS opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $88.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

