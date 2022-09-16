Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $94,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SMH stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.33. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82.
