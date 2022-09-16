AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,559.43 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,191.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,085.58.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.94.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

